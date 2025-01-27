Intercontinental Dhaka Signs Mou With EBFCI

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka : InterContinental Dhaka, the iconic IHG hotel, has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Europe Bangladesh Federation of Commerce and (EBFCI).

The EBFCI is a non-governmental, not-for-profit organization dedicated to promoting and strengthening trade, investment, and business relations between the UK, Europe, and Bangladesh.

Under the MoU, EBFCI members and officials will enjoy special rates on accommodation, banqueting, dining, access to the Club InterContinental lounge, and other facilities at the hotel. Additionally, InterContinental Dhaka will serve as the official Hospitality Partner for EBFCI events.

Mr. Mohammad Ali Tinku (Executive Director & Country Head, EBFCI, Bangladesh Region) and Mr. Ashwani Nayar (Area General Manager, IHG, South West Asia, and General Manager, InterContinental Dhaka) signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations at InterContinental Dhaka.

Mr. Ghazi Mamunur Rashid (Non-Executive Director, EBFCI, Bangladesh Region), Mr. Rezwan Maruf (Director of Sales & Marketing, InterContinental Dhaka), and other officials from both the organizations also participated in the signing ceremony.

