Doha Forum Attends Antalya Diplomacy Forum With High-Level Delegation, Co-Hosts Panel

Antalya: Doha Forum participated this week in the Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF), reaffirming its dedication to global diplomacy and multilateral efforts to address pressing humanitarian challenges.

Led by Mubarak Ajlan Al Kuwari, Executive Director, and Maha Al Kuwari, General Manager, the Doha Forum delegation engaged with international leaders and experts throughout the fourth edition of the ADF, held under the patronage of President of Turkiye, H E Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

As part of the strategic partnership with ADF, Doha Forum co-hosted a high-level panel titled“Humanitarian Response to Complex Crises” on Friday, 11 April. The panel featured distinguished international speakers including Chief Advisor to the Turkish President on Foreign Policy and Security, Amb. Akif Cagatay Kilic; Minister of Foreign Affairs in the Republic of the Sudan, H E Dr. Ali Youssef Ahmed Al Sharif; Secretary General of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), Jagan Chapagain; and Director of External Relations and Communications of UNRWA, Tamara Alrifai. It was moderated by Andrew Hopkins, Senior Correspondent at TRT World.



The session explored the underlying causes of humanitarian crises, innovative approaches to coordination and response, and ways to enhance the effectiveness of global humanitarian systems.

“We are honoured to collaborate with the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in co-hosting this vital discussion aimed at developing actionable solutions to alleviate the mounting pressures on the international humanitarian system,” said Executive Director of Doha Forum, Mubarak Ajlan Al Kuwari.

“This panel reflects Doha Forum's ongoing commitment to convening diplomatic leaders, humanitarian experts, and regional stakeholders to drive constructive outcomes in times of global crisis,” he added.

The Antalya Diplomacy Forum 2025 brought together global leaders, diplomats, and civil society representatives under the theme 'Reclaiming Diplomacy in a Fragmented World'. Doha Forum's participation highlights its commitment to strengthening collaboration with international institutions addressing complex geopolitical and humanitarian challenges. It sets the stage for continued collaboration ahead of Doha Forum 2025, themed 'Justice in Action: Beyond Promises to Progress', which will be held in Doha on Dec. 6-7, 2025. -