Winner Of Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix Qualifying Round Announced

MENAFN - AzerNews) Australian McLaren driver Oscar Piastri won the qualifying round of the fourth round of the Formula 1 World Championship - the Bahrain Grand Prix.

the race was held at the Sakhir racetrack.

Thus, second place went to British driver George Russell of the Mercedes team. Monegasque Charles Leclerc, the driver of the Ferrari team, completed the top three. During the second qualifying session, French driver Esteban Ocon of the Haas team crashed.