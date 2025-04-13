War Update: 120 Clashes On Front Lines In Past 24 Hours, Over Third In Pokrovsk, Kursk Sectors

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As many as 120 combat engagements were recorded on the front lines in the past 24 hours, with the most intense fighting recorded in the Pokrovsk and Kursk sectors.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said this in its 08:00 situation update published on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

Russian forces carried out 135 airstrikes on Ukrainian positions and settlements, dropped 249 guided bombs, launched over 6,600 attacks -- including 157 using multiple launch rocket systems -- and deployed 2,709 kamikaze drones.

Enemy airstrikes targeted Velykyi Prykil, Petrushivka, Prokhody, Myropilske, Krasnopillia, Novodmytrivka, Uhroidy, Svarkove, Mala Rybnytsia, and Osoivka in the Sumy region; Zolochiv and Slatyne in the Kharkiv region; Mykolaivka, Hrodivka, Novopavlivka, Voskresenka, Romanivka, Zoria, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Rozlyv, Myrne, and Komar in the Donetsk region; and Huliaipole in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In response, Ukrainian aviation, missile troops, and artillery struck 18 enemy targets over the past day, including seven personnel and equipment concentration areas, six artillery systems, two command posts, and three air defense assets.

In the Kharkiv sector, Ukrainian defenders stopped attacks by two Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups near Ridne (Perovske) and Tykhe.

In the Kupiansk sector, two enemy attacks were repelled near Zahryzove and Nova Kruhliakivka.

In the Lyman sector, Russian troops launched 18 attacks attempting to advance near Nadiia, Tverdokhlibove, Novomykhailivka, Katerynivka, Nove, and toward Olhivka, Hrekivka, Zelena Dolyna, Zarichne, and Torske.

In the Siversk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled three enemy assaults toward Hryhorivka and near Bilohorivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, 11 combat clashes occurred near Chasiv Yar, toward Predtechyne, and west of Andriivka.

In the Toretsk sector, Russian forces carried out 16 attacks in the areas of Dachne, Dyliivka, Shcherbynivka, and Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders halted 31 enemy assault and offensive operations near Kalynove, Yelyzavetivka, Uspenivka, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Novoserhiivka, Troitske, Kotliarivka, Preobrazhenka, Vodiane Druhe, Novoukrainka, and Andriivka, as well as near Sribne.

In the Novopavlivka sector, Ukrainian forces repelled five enemy attacks near Kostiantynopil and toward Shevchenko.

In the Huliaipole sector, no offensive actions by the invaders were recorded.

In the Orikhiv sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled a Russian attack toward Mali Shcherbaky.

In the Dnipro River sector, the Russian army made four unsuccessful attempts to advance toward Ukrainian positions.

In the Kursk region, 23 engagements were recorded in the past 24 hours. Russian forces conducted strikes using 133 guided bombs and 542 artillery attacks, including 15 with multiple launch rocket systems.

No signs of enemy offensive group formations were detected in the Volyn and Polissia sectors.