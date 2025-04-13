Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukrainian Forces Shoot Down 43 Russian Drones Overnight

2025-04-13 03:12:39
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's air defense forces shot down 43 drones launched by Russian forces against Ukraine on the evening of April 12, while 12 additional enemy decoy drones disappeared from radar and failed to reach their targets.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

According to the military, starting from 20:30 on Saturday, April 12, Russian invaders launched 55 Shahed one-way attack drones and various decoy UAVs into Ukraine from Oryol, Kursk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

The enemy attack was countered by Ukrainian aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire teams of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Read also: War update: 120 clashes on front lines in past 24 hours, over third in Pokrovsk, Kursk sectors

As of 08:30 on Sunday, Ukrainian forces downed 43 Shahed strike drones and UAVs of other types over the northern, southern, and central regions of the country.

Twelve enemy decoy drones vanished from radar without causing any adverse effects.

