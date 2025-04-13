Politicisation Of Humanitarian Aid Unacceptable: PM

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Antalya: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani on Friday participated in the meeting of the Joint Arab-Islamic Summit-Commissioned Ministerial Committee Meeting regarding developments in the Gaza Strip. The meeting was held in the city of Antalya, Turkiye.

The meeting dealt with the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, as well as ways to reach a permanent ceasefire and ensure the unhindered flow of humanitarian aid to those affected in the Strip.

The Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed Qatar's firm and longstanding position in support of the Palestinian cause and the steadfastness of the brotherly Palestinian people, based on international legitimacy and the two-state solution, ensuring the establishment of an independent Palestinian state along the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

He also stressed that the continued politicisation of humanitarian aid and its use as a tool of collective punishment against the population of the Gaza Strip is unacceptable.



The Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs also participated in the expanded Joint Arab-Islamic Summit-Commissioned Ministerial Committee Meeting regarding developments in the Gaza Strip, with representatives from the European Union, the Russia, China, Norway, Slovenia, and Spain. During the meeting, discussions focused on the two-state solution and achieving lasting peace in the Middle East.

Turkish President H E Recep Tayyip Erdogan received the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs on Friday, on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs conveyed the greetings of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to the President of Turkiye, along with His Highness's wishes for His Excellency's continued good health and happiness, and for the Turkish people's ongoing progress and prosperity.

In turn, the President of Turkiye entrusted the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs with his greetings to H H the Amir, along with his wishes for His Highness's continued good health and well-being, and for the Qatari people's further development and prosperity.

The meeting discussed the close cooperation between the two brotherly countries and explored ways to enhance and expand these relations. The two sides also reviewed the latest regional developments, particularly the situation in the Gaza Strip, the occupied Palestinian territories, and Syria, in addition to a range of issues of mutual concern.

The Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs also participated in the opening of the fourth edition of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

The forum is being held from April 11 to 13 under the theme:“Reclaiming Diplomacy in a Fragmented World.” More than 20 heads of state and government, over 50 foreign ministers, and around 60 high-level representatives of international organisations are participating in the forum.