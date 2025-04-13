Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Gabala-Khankendi Ultramarathon Final Stage Kicks Off


2025-04-13 03:12:57
(MENAFN- AzerNews) The fourth stage of the Gabala-Khankendi ultramarathon has started.

The final stage, which starts in Agdam, will end in Khankendi. Ultramarathon participants will cover a distance of 28 kilometers in the final stage.

It should be noted that 81 athletes participated in the ultramarathon, which started in the "Sports Capital" city of Gabala. 23 of them are women, the rest are men. Among the participants in the race are athletes from Turkey, Ukraine, Russia, Moldova and Georgia.

The previous stages of the ultramarathon, which covers a total distance of 192 kilometers, were from Gabala to Agdash (55 kilometers), from Agdash to Barda (65 kilometers), and from Barda to Agdam (44 kilometers). The winners of the previous three stages were awarded separately. The overall winners of the ultramarathon will be awarded the grand prize.

