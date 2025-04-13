'Tech Leaders Recognise Qatar As Key Player In Technology, Cybersecurity'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: With its strategic vision, robust digital infrastructure, and business-friendly environment, Qatar offers fertile ground for innovation and investment. This paves the way for international tech leaders including Microsoft and Google Cloud to recognise Qatar as a key player in the future of technology and cybersecurity, said an official.

In an interview with The Peninsula, Dhanya Thakkar, EVP of North America and AMEA Sales at Trend Micro said,“Qatar's strategic investments in digital transformation, AI, and cybersecurity have positioned the country as a rising hub for global innovation.”

Through initiatives like the National Vision 2030 and substantial investments in smart technologies, Qatar is cultivating a vibrant ecosystem that fosters innovation and global tech collaboration.

With the digital transformation market projected to reach $9.19bn (QR33.46bn) by 2025-end and nearly doubling to $19.65bn (QR71.54bn) by 2030, the country is poised to become a major hub for digital advancement.

The official noted that global tech firms including Trend Micro's decision to expand its Gulf hub to Qatar reflect the belief in the country's immense potential.



“Our presence here reinforces Qatar's ability to attract global technology leaders, foster cutting-edge research, and drive economic diversification through secure digital growth,” Thakkar said, adding that foreign investors aim to contribute to an ecosystem that not only secures businesses but also encourages innovation, entrepreneurship, and global competitiveness in the digital economy.

He further stressed that cybersecurity is shifting from a reactive IT function to a critical strategic pillar that drives business resilience, continuity, and growth. In Qatar and throughout the GCC, the rapid pace of digital transformation, cloud adoption, and AI integration is elevating cybersecurity to a“top priority at the executive level.”

However, to stay ahead in an increasingly complex threat landscape, Thakkar underscored that enterprises should focus on key strategies including a shift from reactive defence to proactive risk management by identifying and addressing vulnerabilities before they can be exploited. He pointed out that entities in Qatar need to“embrace” AI and machine learning technologies to detect and respond to threats in real time, ensuring faster and more accurate mitigation.

As hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructures become standard, Thakkar said deploying 'Trend Vision One', a unified cybersecurity platform, enables centralised risk management, streamlined security operations, and robust protection across networks, cloud environments, and endpoints.

The official also stated that developing in-house expertise and partnering with cybersecurity leaders like Trend Micro is essential to staying ahead of evolving threats and maintaining a strong security posture.

“As cyber threats become more sophisticated, businesses must prioritise cyber resilience-ensuring their security posture is agile, AI-enhanced, and prepared for the challenges of the digital age,” Thakkar added.