Essex County Sheriff's Department//Missing Person UPDATE
Date
1/26/2025 6:30:46 PM
UPDATE: Monica has been located safe.
Sergeant Abigail Drew
Patrol Commander
Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby, VT 05829
802-334-8881
