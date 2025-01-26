Jordan's Future In 2025: Challenges And Opportunities

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) In light of the regional and international transformations that the world is witnessing, a fundamental question arises about Jordan's future in 2025, and how it can deal with the challenges and opportunities imposed by these changes.

These transformations include radical changes in the global balance of power, and complex regional developments that redraw the maps of influence and conflict in the Middle East. Jordan, with its sensitive geographical location as a between Asia, Africa and Europe, and its relative stability in a turbulent region, is an active party in the Middle East equation. However, it faces enormous pressures on various economic, social and political levels, which poses major challenges and unique opportunities that require strategic and flexible responses to ensure its future and stability in light of this changing environment.

One of the most prominent challenges that Jordan will face in 2025 is the economic impacts of global changes. The world is witnessing a shift in the balance of economic power, with the rise of China as a global economic player, and the disruption of global supply chains because of geopolitical conflicts. For Jordan, which relies heavily on foreign aid and foreign investment, it will become essential to adopt flexible and innovative economic policies. Promoting local industries, investing in technology, and developing the tourism sector can all contribute to reducing dependence on the outside.

However, achieving these goals requires radical reforms in the investment environment, including reducing bureaucracy and improving infrastructure, in addition to providing incentives for local and foreign investors, and ensuring the sustainability of funding sources through balanced and effective fiscal policies.

Regionally, tensions are expected to continue in the Middle East, especially with the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the rise of Iranian influence in the region. Jordan, which is part of the Arab axis of moderation, will need to maintain a delicate balance in its foreign policy.

Jordan's traditional position in support of the two-state solution is under pressure as international interest in the Palestinian issue declines. In addition, escalating regional tensions and changing priorities of international powers will place Jordan in difficult choices regarding how to manage its relations with major powers and neighboring countries. On the other hand, the continuation of regional crises may increase internal pressures, especially with the economic and social challenges resulting from hosting refugees and the pressure on resources and infrastructure. Jordan's response to these challenges will require greater coordination with regional and international allies, and the adoption of internal policies that enhance national stability and protect its strategic interests.

In addition, the shifts in US policy in the Middle East and the election of Donald Trump will have a significant impact on Jordan. The US President's administration may choose to reduce its role in the region, which may leave a vacuum that other powers, such as Russia and China, will seek to fill. For Jordan, which is considered a strategic partner of the United States, this may mean reconsidering its traditional alliances and building new partnerships that guarantee continued international support.

Jordanian-Chinese relations, which have witnessed remarkable development in recent years, may witness further expansion, especially in the economic and technological fields. Internally, Jordan will face challenges related to youth, unemployment and education. Jordanian youth, who constitute a large percentage of the population, need job opportunities that meet their aspirations and limit brain drain. Investing in education, especially vocational and technical education, can contribute to reducing the skills gap that the Jordanian labour market suffers from. In addition, enhancing women's participation in the labor market will be a vital step towards achieving sustainable development. On the other hand, water security will remain one of the most prominent challenges facing Jordan in 2025.

Jordan suffers from scarce water resources, and the pressure is increasing with increasing demand due to population growth and the influx of refugees. Regional cooperation, especially with neighboring countries, to secure sustainable water sources will be essential. In this context, joint projects such as the Red Sea Canal could be an opportunity to improve water security, despite the political and environmental challenges associated with them.

Climate challenges also represent a new dimension that Jordan must address seriously. Climate change increases the risks of drought and desertification, threatening agriculture and food security. Investing in renewable energy, such as solar and wind energy, can reduce dependence on fossil fuels and contribute to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

On the social level, Jordan will need to strengthen national cohesion in the face of economic and political challenges, and building trust between the government and citizens requires greater transparency and broader participation in decision-making. Political reforms, such as strengthening the role of parliament and political parties, can contribute to improving citizen representation and increasing their participation in public life.

Despite the challenges, Jordan has the capabilities to turn crises into opportunities. Its strategic location makes it a pivotal hub for trade and transportation between Asia and Europe. Its political and security stability could attract more investments, especially if the investment environment is improved. In addition, Jordan's cultural and social diversity forms a strong foundation for building a cohesive and creative society.

Jordan's future in 2025 will largely depend on its ability to adapt to regional and international changes. The challenges it faces are significant, but they are not insurmountable. By adopting innovative and comprehensive strategies, and enhancing regional and international cooperation, Jordan can strike a balance between achieving sustainable development and maintaining its national stability.

Hasan Dajah is professor of strategic studies at Al-Hussein Bin Talal University