In a rather harmonious turn for urban soundscapes, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, announced plans to introduce a law mandating that vehicle horns in India emit sounds modelled on Indian musical instruments. Speaking at the 78th Foundation Day celebration ofNavbharat Times on Monday, Gadkari said the aim is to make the auditory experience of traffic more pleasant.

“I am planning to make a law that horns of all vehicles should be in Indian musical instruments so that it is pleasant to hear-flute, tabla, violin, harmonium,” Gadkari stated, highlighting the need for a gentler acoustic environment on Indian roads.

In his address, the minister also stressed the pressing issue of environmental pollution, noting that the transport sector alone accounts for 40 per cent of air pollution in the country. He reiterated the government's commitment to promoting eco-friendly vehicles that run on green and biofuels such as methanol and ethanol.

Highlighting the strides made by India's automobile industry, Gadkari revealed that the sector's valuation has jumped from ₹14 lakh crore in 2014 to ₹22 lakh crore in 2024. He also noted a significant milestone: India has now overtaken Japan to become the third-largest automobile market globally, behind only the United States and China.

The minister further acknowledged the financial challenges faced by the print media, remarking that sustaining a newspaper involves securing consistent advertising revenue to cover operational costs-a task he described as increasingly arduous in the current media landscape.

Gadkari's proposed initiative is part of a broader vision to modernise India's transport infrastructure while remaining culturally rooted and environmentally conscious.

