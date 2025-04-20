Jordan Welcomes Outcome Of Second Round Of US-Iran Talks

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Foreign Ministry on Sunday welcomed Oman's announcement on the outcome of the second round of US-Iran talks in Rome, which resulted in an agreement to move forward to the next phase of negotiations.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Sufian Qudah reiterated Jordan's support for all diplomatic initiatives aimed at promoting dialogue and resolving conflicts through peaceful means.

He stressed that such efforts are essential for enhancing both regional and international peace and security, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

Qudah also expressed appreciation for the roles played by Oman and Italy in facilitating and hosting the talks.

The US and Iran resumed on Saturday high-stakes talks on Tehran's nuclear programme, a week after an initial round of discussions that both sides described as "constructive".

The meeting comes a week after the two sides conducted what Iran called indirect talks in Muscat. Those were the first discussions at such a high level between the foes since US President Donald Trump abandoned a landmark nuclear accord in 2018.

Western countries including the US have long accused Iran of seeking to acquire nuclear weapons -- an allegation Tehran has consistently denied, insisting that its programme is for peaceful civilian purposes.

Tehran and Washington have had no diplomatic relations since shortly after Iran's 1979 Islamic revolution, AFP reported.

Iran currently enriches uranium up to 60 percent, far above the 3.67 limit in the deal but still below the 90 percent threshold required for weapons-grade material.