Russian Muslim chief praises Pope Francis
(MENAFN) Moscow’s chief mufti, Albir Krganov, has extended heartfelt condolences to Catholics worldwide following the death of Pope Francis, commending the late pontiff’s commitment to peace and interfaith unity.
Pope Francis passed away at the age of 88 on Monday, a day after celebrating Easter Mass in St. Peter’s Square. Krganov, who also leads the Spiritual Assembly of Muslims of Russia (DSMR), praised the Pope’s efforts during his 12-year papacy to address social justice, humanitarian issues, and international peace.
In a statement, Krganov said that the pontiff “consistently called for an end to global conflicts, including the one in Palestine,” and highlighted his advocacy for human rights and reconciliation among different communities.
He also praised the Pope’s significant role in fostering inter-religious cooperation. In particular, Krganov referenced the historic “Document on Human Fraternity” signed in 2019 by Pope Francis and the grand imam of Cairo’s Al-Azhar University, Ahmed el-Tayeb, as a groundbreaking step in Christian-Muslim relations.
“Muslims will remember him as a figure who stood for dialogue, fairness, and global peace,” the mufti concluded.
