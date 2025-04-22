Teaser Of Udhaya, Ajmal-Starrer 'Accused' Released

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 22 (IANS) Actor Karthi on Tuesday released the teaser of director Prabhu Srinivas's upcoming film 'Accused', featuring actors Udhaya, Ajmal and Yogi Babu in the lead.

Taking to his X timeline, actor Karthi wrote, "Wishing a very happy birthday to @ACTOR_UDHAYAA and happy to present the teaser of #Accused.

Best wishes team!"

The teaser released on Tuesday shows that Ajmal plays a police constable while Udhaya plays a convict in the film. The teaser begins with Ajmal and signing the register at the Puzhal central prison and taking custody of Udhaya, a convict. It is evident that he has been assigned the task of escorting the prisoner some where. However, transporting the prisoner is not as easy as it seems....

The film, apart from featuring actor Yogi Babu in a pivotal role, also has well known director Prabhu Solomon playing an important role in the film.

The shooting of the film, which started in January this year, has been completed. Sources say that the film is all set to hit screens soon.

Made under the banners of Jaeshan Studios, Sri Dayakaran Cine Productions, and MIY Studios, 'Accused' is a film produced on a grand budget by A.L. Udhaya, 'Daya' N. Panneerselvam, and M. Thangavel.

Directed by Prabhu Srinivas, a renowned director in the Kannada film industry known for his successful films, the film marks the silver jubilee year of Udhaya.

For the first time, Udhaya is acting with Ajmal and Yogi Babu in 'Accused'. The movie features popular Kannada actress Jahnvika as the female lead.

'Accused', a gangster drama, explores the idea that not everyone accused of a crime is guilty. It delves into how even good people can be affected by the errors in the system and turn gangsters. This film marks the first collaboration of Udhaya with Ajmal and Yogi Babu.

The cinematography of the film has been handled by Maruthanayagam I. Music for the film is by Naren Balakumar and editing is by renowned editor K L Praveen. The action sequences have been choreographed by the famous stunt director Stunt Silva.