403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Ice Hockey Team Snags Bronze Medal In Ice Hockey World Championship
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 19 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's first ice hockey team won the bronze medal in its match against Iran with a score of 11-0, for the Ice Hockey World Championship 4th Division in Yerevan, Armenia, Saturday.
The Kuwaiti team were able to win four games against Indonesia, Armenia, Malaysia, and Iran, displaying a great performance on the tournament.
The Honorary President of the Kuwait Winter Games Club Sheikh Jaber Bander Al-Sabah praised in a statement to KUNA the performance of the national team in winning four matches.
He added that this remarkable development of the Kuwaiti team comes as a result of continuous work and planning by the club's Chairman, Fuhaid Al-Ajmi, adding that the victory is a great motivator for players to achieve more in upcoming events.
For his part, player Salem Al-Marri, who won best player award in today's match, expressed his appreciation toward the great support by the club to the players, which contributed to the development of the team. (end)
fsa
The Kuwaiti team were able to win four games against Indonesia, Armenia, Malaysia, and Iran, displaying a great performance on the tournament.
The Honorary President of the Kuwait Winter Games Club Sheikh Jaber Bander Al-Sabah praised in a statement to KUNA the performance of the national team in winning four matches.
He added that this remarkable development of the Kuwaiti team comes as a result of continuous work and planning by the club's Chairman, Fuhaid Al-Ajmi, adding that the victory is a great motivator for players to achieve more in upcoming events.
For his part, player Salem Al-Marri, who won best player award in today's match, expressed his appreciation toward the great support by the club to the players, which contributed to the development of the team. (end)
fsa
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment