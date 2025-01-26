New Media Regulatory Law Near Completion - Min.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 26 (KUNA) -- of Information and Culture Abdurrahman Al-Mutairi said Sunday that the new regulatory law is nearing completion.

The law aims to enhance responsible freedom of expression while ensuring adequate space for diverse voices, Al-Mutairi, also Minister of State for Youth Affairs, told a press conference. He expressed confidence in media sector adhering to the law, which will safeguard the rights and freedoms of others.

Kuwait's selection as the Capital of Arab Culture and Media for 2025 reflects the country's role and commitment to developing cultural and media content aligned with its national identity and heritage, he pointed out.

Minister Al-Mutairi noted that this achievement was a testament to the support of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

The minister noted that this recognition was a result of combined efforts of Kuwait's media and cultural sectors, made through launching the Ministry's 2021-2026 strategy, along with the National Council for Culture, Arts, and Letters' 2023-2028 strategy; both aim to promote national identity and engage with global cultures.

He noted that hosting this event underscores Kuwait's commitment to promoting values of tolerance, creativity, and cultural diversity while enhancing its role as a cultural hub in the Arab region.

The minister also said that the festivity's agenda includes 98 activities spanning 235 days, including 37 events, 20 investment initiatives and programs supporting sustainable development and strengthening Arab cultural identity.

Other activities include events focusing on technology, such as an AI, along with a range of high-quality digital events meeting international standards.

Minister Al-Mutairi also emphasized the importance of creating a platform to receive ideas, initiatives, and proposals from the public. (end)

