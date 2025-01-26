Gazakh Hosts Regional Pedagogical Innovation Forum

The Regional Pedagogical Innovation Forum, which has become a
tradition, has been held at ADA University's Gazakh Center,
Azernews reports.
The event brought together intellectuals, regional education
representatives, and teachers from ADA University, Gazakh Center,
and ADA School.
Inspired by the values of the Azerbaijani education history, the
forum, held in Gazakh, aimed to find innovative approaches to
modern educational problems. Sharing effective experiences with
teachers from the region was also one of the main goals of the
event.
At the Second Regional Innovation Forum, the past of education,
preserved traditions, and the future of education were discussed,
and a glance at the future of education was cast.
The pro-rector of ADA University, member of the Board of
Directors of the Gazakh Teachers' Seminar, Vafa Kazdal, made a
speech and stated that the proposed ideas and approaches would help
overcome our difficulties and contribute to our successes in
education. At the end of the discussions, new ideas and practical
solutions would emerge.
In her speech, pro-rector of the Azerbaijan Languages
University, Jala Garibova, touched on the role of Azerbaijanism and
Azerbaijanization in preserving national identity. She stated that
our language carries the national ideology and that the concept of
Azerbaijanism in education motivates young people to understand
their historical heritage and preserve their national identity in a
global environment.
The presentation and question-answer sessions continued, with
teachers from Mingachavir, Fuzuli, Lachin, Agstafa, and other
regions exchanged ideas. They discussed the role of modern school
management in developing students' creative thought and the impact
of inclusive education on the learning environment.
The event continued with presentations based on
information-based strategies and technologies, discussing the
support of education, and analyzing the effectiveness of projects
and practices. Also, modern methods for raising skilled students
through practical and project-based education were discussed.
Teachers emphasized the importance of attracting teachers to
professional development training to support the development of
education. They stressed the importance of adopting a
problem-solving approach, promoting the tradition of research, and
applying innovations in solving the problem of regional
schools.
It should be noted that as part of the cultural program of the
Regional Pedagogical Innovation Forum, the film "Without Revenge,
Die. Letters from the Past" by renowned film director and People's
Artist, Ogtay Mirqasimov, was shown.
The film, according to the director, is about the story of
deported Germans from Azerbaijan during World War II. The director
answered questions from the audience on the application of art in
education.
It should be noted that ADA University's new program has started
in Ganja. The program is designed for the university's graduates of
Gazakh Center, participants of the "A Teacher's Manifesto" program,
and regional teachers. This new program focuses on developing
teachers' professional competence to support students' mental
health.
ADA University's new program aims to help teachers develop the
skills and competencies necessary for creating a learning
environment that promotes mental health and well-being among
students. The development of this program aims to contribute to the
development of education and to provide support to teachers in
addressing the mental health needs of students.
The university has a long tradition of promoting innovation and
excellence in education, and continues to support teachers and
students in achieving their full potential.