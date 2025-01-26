(MENAFN) Krzysztof Bosak, deputy speaker of the Polish Parliament, believes that a reset in relations between the West and Russia is inevitable once the Ukraine conflict ends, particularly in the business sector. He argued that despite the widespread belief that Western nations have severed ties with Russia, the reality is that these countries are waiting for the opportunity to return to normal relations with Moscow. Bosak also suggested that Poland could benefit from restored access to cheaper Russian energy, criticizing the EU’s sanctions as ineffective and damaging to European economies.



Bosak’s remarks echo similar views expressed by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who also condemned EU sanctions on Russia as counterproductive. Both leaders argue that sanctions should be based on pragmatism rather than ideology, warning that continued adherence to these policies could harm businesses and citizens in the EU. Despite the EU's economic strain, Russia's economy has shown resilience, with the IMF recently increasing its 2025 growth forecast for the country.

