MENAFN - Mid-East Info)Data Science Conference (DSC Next 2025)May 07 – 08, 2025, in AmsterdamThis conference brings together industry experts, data scientists, researchers, and professionals to explore the latest advancements in data science, machine learning, and artificial intelligence. It offers a platform for participants to network, share insights, and discuss the future of data-driven technologies.

: May 07 – 08, 2025: Amsterdam, NetherlandsNH Amsterdam Zuid

is a must-attend event for anyone involved in data science, artificial intelligence, and related fields. Bringing together leading experts, researchers, and practitioners from around the world, this conference is designed to explore the latest trends, technologies, and challenges in data science.



Academic Value : Enhance your knowledge with cutting-edge research, new methodologies, and innovative tools.

Networking Opportunities : Connect with top professionals, academics, and industry leaders to build valuable relationships.

Professional Development : Gain insights into emerging trends and best practices that can boost your career.

Career Advancement : Meet potential employers, collaborators, and mentors to further your professional journey. Contribute to the Community : Share your own research and experiences to contribute to the growing data science community.



Keynote Speakers : Presentations from renowned experts in data science and AI.

Interactive Workshops : Hands-on sessions that allow you to dive deep into practical data science applications.

Panel Discussions : Engage with thought leaders on current trends, challenges, and future directions.

Exhibitions : Discover the latest tools, platforms, and technologies in the data science space. Networking Sessions : Dedicated time to connect with peers, industry experts, and potential collaborators.



Data Ethics and Privacy

Big Data Analytics

Machine Learning and AI Applications

Data Visualization

Natural Language Processing

Predictive Analytics

AI in Healthcare, Finance, and Industry Data Governance and Security



Call for Papers Submit your research and be part of the conversation.

Become a Speaker Share your expertise and insights with a global audience.

Sponsor the Event : Increase your brand's visibility among key players in the data science industry. Exhibit Your Product & service Showcase your latest innovations to a targeted audience.



Make sure to mark your calendar for this transformative event in the data science world!