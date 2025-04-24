Dubai Startup Unveils AI Cloud Gaming Platform At AI Week

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Dubai-based startup The Game Company has introduced its AI-powered cloud gaming platform during Dubai AI Week 2025, an event held under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. The platform aims to deliver high-performance, low-latency gaming experiences without the need for specialized hardware, marking a significant step in the evolution of gaming technology.

TGC's platform leverages proprietary low-latency technology, enabling users to stream AAA titles from platforms like Steam, PlayStation, and Microsoft Store directly to various devices. This approach eliminates the traditional barriers of hardware requirements, allowing for seamless gaming experiences across different platforms. The company has already conducted alpha testing in 33 regions, including the UAE, where it recorded over 43,000 sign-ups and 10,000 new blockchain wallets within 48 hours.

To support its ambitious goals, TGC has secured $10 million in funding through a combination of equity and token sales. The investment round was led by Telcoin, with participation from BullPerks, Singularity DAO, and over-the-counter investments on NodeMarket. This funding will be directed toward advancing TGC's blockchain-based cloud gaming platform and expanding its reach within the tech industry.

Strategic partnerships have been central to TGC's development. The company has joined startup programs with Google and Microsoft, gaining access to resources such as Azure credits and AI tools. These collaborations aim to enhance TGC's global cloud gaming capabilities and support its mission to revolutionize the gaming experience.

In addition to its partnerships with tech giants, TGC has collaborated with Tencent Cloud to integrate advanced cloud solutions into its platform. This partnership is expected to expand TGC's library of over 1,300 AAA games and ensure seamless, low-latency gameplay across various regions, including APAC, LATAM, and NORAM. By combining Tencent Cloud's infrastructure with TGC's proprietary technology, the company aims to deliver high-performance gaming experiences to a broader audience.

TGC's commitment to innovation is further demonstrated through its collaboration with Astra Nova, an AGI-driven gaming ecosystem. This partnership will bring AI-powered Web3 RPGs to TGC's Gaming Experience Centre in Dubai, offering players immersive experiences and competitive tournaments. By integrating Astra Nova's latest titles into its platform, TGC is set to redefine gaming immersion and interactivity.

The company's approach to cloud gaming also includes plans to introduce its native cryptocurrency token later this year, followed by a public platform launch. This move aligns with TGC's vision of integrating blockchain technology into the gaming ecosystem, providing users with new ways to engage and monetize their gaming experiences.

