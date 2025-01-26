Media reports Mexico rejecting US deportation flight

(MENAFN) Mexico has denied a US military plane carrying deportees permission to land on its soil, according to reports from NBC News and Reuters. The C-17 plane, intended to carry migrants back to Mexico, was set to land but never took off, while similar deportation flights to Guatemala continued as planned. Mexican officials did not provide an explanation for the denial, but affirmed the country’s good relations with the US and commitment to cooperation on migration issues.



The incident comes after US President Donald declared a southern border emergency and intensified deportation efforts. While the Mexican government stated that it would welcome Mexican nationals, it emphasized its sovereignty in handling repatriations. Trump’s administration also took actions including sending additional troops to the border, restarting the ‘Remain in Mexico’ program for asylum seekers, and imposing threats like 25% tariffs on Mexican goods starting next month.



Despite the controversy, a White House official downplayed the issue, calling it an administrative matter that was soon resolved. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum urged calm in dealing with the situation to avoid conflicts while protecting national interests.

