Hamas plans on releasing four women from IDF

(MENAFN) Hamas has announced that it will release four female Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) as part of a ceasefire agreement with Israel. Daniella Gilboa, Karina Ariev, Liri Albag, and Naama Levy, who were captured during Hamas' attack on the Nahal Oz base on October 7, 2023, will be freed in exchange for 200 Palestinian prisoners, including 120 serving life sentences for terrorism.



The four soldiers were taken during a surprise attack by Hamas, which led to a broader Israeli military response. The Israeli activist group Hostages Families Forum has expressed relief, welcoming the soldiers’ return, highlighting the collective effort of the nation to bring them home.



As part of the ceasefire, signed on January 15, gradual prisoner exchanges have been taking place, with the first swap involving the release of three Israelis in exchange for 90 Palestinians. The Israeli government confirmed it had received the list of hostages slated for release but did not disclose their identities. More than 200 Israelis were abducted during the October 7 assault, and approximately 90 hostages are still believed to be in Gaza. Meanwhile, the death toll of Palestinians in Gaza has surpassed 46,000.

