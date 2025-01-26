QCA Confident Of Hosting Exceptional FIDE World Rapid And Blitz Championships

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar Chess Association (QCA) President Mohammed Al Mudhahka expressed his pride in Qatar's achievement of securing the hosting rights for the International Chess Federation (FIDE) World Rapid and Blitz Championships 2025 later this year, marking another milestone in the country's rich legacy of hosting world-class events.

Scheduled from December 25 to 31, the prestigious championship will bring together the world's best chess players, including top-ranked female competitors in the FIDE World Women's Rapid and Blitz Championships which will run simultaneously.

Al Mudhahka, who also serves as the Director of International Relations at FIDE, highlighted that this will be the second time Qatar is hosting the event, following the highly successful edition in 2016. He emphasized the federation's commitment to delivering an exceptional edition of the tournament highlighting the country's legacy of hosting major sporting events.

“The Rapid and Blitz Chess Championship will witness wide participation. The last edition in New York saw 180 players in the men's category and 110 in the women's category. We expect even greater participation in the Doha edition, with the presence of elite international masters,” he said.

Al Mudhahka underscored the strong relationship between the Qatari Chess Federation and the International Chess Federation and praised FIDE's recognition of Qatar's organisational excellence, particularly in hosting the fourth edition of the Qatar Masters Championship, which was hailed as one of the world's best open tournaments.

He also noted that Qatar's national team would participate in the championship, which is expected to boost the team's international ranking and provide valuable exposure to diverse chess schools globally.

Al Mudhahka expressed his gratitude to the Ministry of Sports and Youth for its support in securing the hosting rights and also noted that this championship aligns with Qatar's broader goal of developing chess and expanding its reach within the country.

“Our efforts will continue to position Qatari chess at a distinguished global level,” Al Mudhahka stated.