Rainy Weather Observed In Eastern Parts Of Azerbaijan
Date
1/26/2025 3:11:36 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The actual weather observed in Azerbaijan has been reported.
The weather conditions have been intermittently rainy in some
eastern parts of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports
citing the National Hydrometeorology Service .
Specifically, the amount of rainfall recorded was 3 mm in
Lankaran and up to 1 mm in Bilasuvar, Jalilabad, and Astara.
Fog was observed in Sumgayit, Julfa, Ganja, Shamkir, Shamakhi,
Gobustan, Guba, Khachmaz, Tartar, Yevlakh, Goychay, Sabirabad,
Jafarabad, and Lerik. Visibility in the fog was limited to 200-500
meters.
The minimum temperature of the air reached 7 degrees Celsius in
Baku and the Absheron Peninsula, 8 degrees Celsius in the Aran
regions, 5 degrees Celsius in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic
and mountainous areas, and down to -13 degrees Celsius in the high
mountainous regions.
MENAFN26012025000195011045ID1109129598
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.