Rainy Weather Observed In Eastern Parts Of Azerbaijan

1/26/2025 3:11:36 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The actual weather observed in Azerbaijan has been reported.

The weather conditions have been intermittently rainy in some eastern parts of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports citing the National Hydrometeorology Service .

Specifically, the amount of rainfall recorded was 3 mm in Lankaran and up to 1 mm in Bilasuvar, Jalilabad, and Astara.

Fog was observed in Sumgayit, Julfa, Ganja, Shamkir, Shamakhi, Gobustan, Guba, Khachmaz, Tartar, Yevlakh, Goychay, Sabirabad, Jafarabad, and Lerik. Visibility in the fog was limited to 200-500 meters.

The minimum temperature of the air reached 7 degrees Celsius in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula, 8 degrees Celsius in the Aran regions, 5 degrees Celsius in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and mountainous areas, and down to -13 degrees Celsius in the high mountainous regions.

AzerNews

