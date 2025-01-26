Biman Announces Weekly Extra Flight To Madina On Sundays
Dhaka: Biman Bangladesh airlines will operate an additional flight on the Dhaka-Madina-Dhaka route every Sunday, starting February 2, to accommodate the growing demand from Saudi-bound passengers.
The decision came after an emergency meeting between Biman and a delegation from the Association of travel Agents of Bangladesh (ATAB), led by its president, Abdus Salam Aref.
Dr. Md Shafiqur Rahman, Managing Director and CEO of Biman, stated that in response to ATAB's appeal, the airline decided to introduce the additional weekly flight to Madina in order to ease the pressure on the Dhaka-Madina route.
The meeting also focused on addressing the rising airfares, particularly for Middle Eastern destinations.
