U.S. Military Support Not Stopped Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky has stated that U.S. military support has not been stopped.

The head of the Ukrainian state said this at a joint press with Moldovan President Maia Sandu, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Asked whether the suspension of international aid by the United States would affect the situation in Ukraine, Zelensky emphasized his current focus on defense assistance:“I am focused on military assistance. It is not stopped, thank God.”

At the same time, the President noted that he was not yet prepared to discuss other aspects of the U.S. restrictions on assistance to Ukraine.

"I am aware that there are some restrictions in place, which we need to review in detail. Restrictions on humanitarian programs are set for 90 days," the President said, adding that this issue should be studied in detail.

As Ukrinform reported, on Monday, President Donald Trump signed an executive order temporarily suspending all U.S. foreign assistance programs for 90 days pending reviews.