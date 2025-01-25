Ukraine Says Downed 46 Russian Drones
Date
1/25/2025 2:00:28 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Kiev: The Ukrainian Air Force announced that Russia launched an attack involving 61 drones, of which 46 were intercepted and downed, while the remaining 15 disappeared from radar without reaching their targets.
Ukrainian authorities have not yet reported any casualties, injuries, or damage resulting from the attack.
Since the conflict began in February 2022, Russia and Ukraine have frequently claimed the downing of enemy drones. However, verifying these claims remains challenging due to the ongoing war, restricted access to combat zones, and difficulties in corroborating information.
MENAFN25012025000063011010ID1109128716
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.