Ukraine Says Downed 46 Russian Drones

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Kiev: The Ukrainian Air Force announced that Russia launched an attack involving 61 drones, of which 46 were intercepted and downed, while the remaining 15 disappeared from radar without reaching their targets.

Ukrainian authorities have not yet reported any casualties, injuries, or damage resulting from the attack.

Since the conflict began in February 2022, Russia and Ukraine have frequently claimed the downing of enemy drones. However, verifying these claims remains challenging due to the ongoing war, restricted access to combat zones, and difficulties in corroborating information.