Bengaluru Weather: IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Rainfall Till Sunday Check 7-Day Forecast

Bengaluru has been reeling under incessant rains for the past few weeks, bringing several residential areas and roads under knee-deep water. Heavy rainfall have caused severe waterlogging in multiple areas of the Silicon Valley, disrupting both vehicular movement and daily life. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an 'yellow alert' for the city till Sunday, predicting partly cloudy sky with rainfall.

Bengaluru Weather Forecast: Light Rain Expected Until Midweek, Partly Cloudy Skies to Follow

The city is expected to experience generally cloudy skies accompanied by light rain through Wednesday, April 19, according to the latest weather forecast. Daytime temperatures are likely to remain steady at around 33°C, while nighttime temperatures are hovering between 20°C and 21°C.

From Thursday, April 20, onwards, the weather is forecast to clear up slightly, with partly cloudy skies dominating until at least Tuesday, April 23. Despite the transition to drier conditions, maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to remain consistent, with highs at 33°C and lows around 21°C.

Meanwhile, data from the India Meteorological Department shows that the current maximum temperatures are slightly below the seasonal norm of 34°C, while the minimum temperatures are in line with the average for this time of year. The cooler days can be attributed to recent rainfall and cloud cover.



Waterlogging, Traffic Jams Gripped Bengaluru

On Thursday, a spell of pre-monsoon rain lashed the southern state, leaving the city waterlogged and traffic snarled. Areas like Balagere, Varthur, Outer Ring Road, Ramamurthy Nagar, Madiwala, Vittal Mallya Road, and Nagawara, among others, witnessed severe waterlogging, disrupting both vehicular movement and daily life.

According to the weather agency, the city's observatory recorded 7.2 mm of rainfall till 8:30 PM, while the HAL airport recorded 12.7 mm, Deccan Herald reported. The international airport saw 2.4 mm of rain up to 5:30 PM.