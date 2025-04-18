Bayern Munich’S Big UCL Dream Has Failed, All Attention Turns To Sealing Bundesliga Title

MENAFN - IANS) Munich, April 18 (IANS) With the UEFA Champions League 2025 final scheduled to be played at the Allianz Arena, Bayern Munich's dreams of winning their seventh European trophy, in front of their home fans, came to an end with the 3-4 loss on aggregate against Inter Milan.

After their 11-year run of winning the Bundesliga title was halted by Bayer Leverkusen in 2023-24, head coach Vincent Kompany reflected on the exit and claimed his side's full focus is on winning against Heidenheim on Saturday.

"We're very pragmatic about everything at the moment. We want to use everything we can use so that we're better in the next match. You can't change the past. In the next matches we can show how good we are and what we want to do. I'm naturally very motivated and hungry. I don't need much to be back with full energy again the day after.

"I think that's our job. It's best that we're playing so quickly again. The absolute priority is what we do in the next 90 minutes against Heidenheim,” said Kompany in the pre-game press conference.

The Bavarians are currently six points clear of Leverkusen, and with five games remaining the side is well poised to lift the Bundesliga shield. Bayern's sporting director Christoph Freund claimed Bayern had a 'big dream' in regards to their UCL campaign but believes his side remain on a good path.

"It was our big dream, that's failed. That's part of football. The circumstances weren't that easy. We discussed effectiveness and little things that made the difference. I don't think the team will drag themselves down.

“There are two aspects: the performance – they've been pretty okay in recent weeks – and what's come out of them. We didn't achieve that bit. Nevertheless, the team are on a good path. We have a big goal in the next few weeks: regaining the Bundesliga title,” said Freund.