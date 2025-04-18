How US Could Use Pipelines, Russian Assets To Tame EU

MENAFN - Asia Times) Reuters reported earlier this month that the latest version of Trump's resource deal with Ukraine includes an“Easter egg” that would give the US International Development Finance Corporation control over its international gas pipeline between Russia and the EU.

This prompted another Reuters report alleging that French and German firms are open to the possibility of resuming imports via that route. These reports together suggest that the US wants to control Russia's pipeline gas exports to Europe.

The rationale would be to obtain further leverage over the EU amid their escalating trade war , buoy the EU's struggling economy so that it's a more stable market for American exports if a deal is reached and incentivize Russia into agreeing to a Ukraine war ceasefire by restoring some of its lost energy export revenue.

Furthermore, the US might also try to obtain control over the four Nord Stream pipelines, the scenario of which was analyzed here and here .