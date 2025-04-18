Spurs Edge Frankfurt To Enter Europa League Semifinals

MENAFN - IANS) Berlin, April 18 (IANS) Dominic Solanke's first-half penalty proved decisive as Tottenham Hotspur booked a place in the UEFA Europa League semi-finals with a 1-0 (2-1 aggregate) win over Eintracht Frankfurt.

Frankfurt, buoyed by a 1-1 draw in London, started brightly. Hugo Ekitike went close early on, while Mario Gotze saw a promising effort go just wide. However, the hosts were dealt a blow in the 17th minute when Gotze limped off with a thigh problem, forcing an early tactical reshuffle.

Frankfurt maintained control but lacked the cutting edge as Spurs grew into the game. James Maddison had a shot saved before winning a penalty a few minutes later when he was brought down by goalkeeper Kaua Santos. Solanke converted from the spot just before the break, reports Xinhua.

Frankfurt pushed forward after the restart. Fares Chaibi tested Guglielmo Vicario with a powerful free-kick and the keeper was again called into action to deny the Algerian from close range. The rebound fell to Rasmus Kristensen, but the right-back shot wide.

Kristensen had two more chances late on but couldn't find the back of the net, while Ekitike's header from a corner went just wide. Despite a spirited second-half display, Frankfurt couldn't break through a disciplined Spurs backline.

The result marks the end of Frankfurt's European campaign, with no German team remaining in continental competition this season.

"I'm very proud of the lads and what they did again tonight. They left their heart on the pitch and fought. They didn't score, they did everything else. In the end, we have to accept the defeat, but we will come back stronger. We are the youngest team in this competition. We had great results, we grew as a team, we grew on an individual level, the players and also the coaches. Failure is not the opposite of success, it's part of it," said Frankfurt coach Dino Toppmoller.

"I'm so proud of the players, they worked really hard. We had to defend, but we defended. We had our moments going forward, and I think over the two legs, we deserve to go through to the semis. The players believe in what we're doing and I'm so proud of them because it was a big game for us, no doubt about it; for our season, for everything, and what we're trying to achieve," said Spurs coach Ange Postecoglou.