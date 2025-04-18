JD Vance Meets Italy PM Giorgia Meloni In Rome, Will Celebrate Easter With Family At The Vatican

MENAFN - Live Mint) The United States Vice President JD Vance on Friday arrived in Italy for talks with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, on a first back-to-Europe trip since delivering a combative speech at the Munich Security Conference in February.

He had lambasted the European Union 's members on culture war issues while calling for the bloc to "step up" in managing its own security.

Vance will celebrate Easter at the Vatican and meet Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican's secretary of state, the second-highest official at the Holy See after Pope Francis .

The 40-year-old Vance, who converted to Catholicism in his mid-30s, travelled with his wife Usha Vance and three young children, an AFP report said.

Meloni's meeting with Trump

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was the first leader from Europe to visit US President Donald Trump since he slapped 20 percent tariffs on EU exports, which he has since suspended for 90 days.

The two leaders struck a warm tone Thursday during a working lunch and a meeting in the Oval Office , with Trump hailing the 48-year-old Italian premier as "fantastic."

Casting herself as the only European who can de-escalate Donald Trump 's trade war, Meloni highlighted their conservative common ground and said she wanted to“make the West great again.”

Meloni's decision to personally intercede with Trump has caused some disquiet among EU allies, who are concerned that her visit could undermine bloc unity.

While Trump expressed confidence about an eventual deal with the 27-nation bloc he accuses of trying to "screw" the United States, he said on Thursday that he was in "no rush."

Vance's India visit

US Vice President JD Vance, along with his family, will also visit India from April 18 to April 24.

Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, said that India has a Comprehensive Strategic Global Partnership with the US, and when such a high-level visit takes place, all issues of importance are discussed.

"This is an Official Visit. He will be meeting the Prime Minister. And with the United States of America, we have a Comprehensive Strategic Global Partnership. So, when you have that level of partnership with any country, obviously you will discuss all relevant issues," Jaiswal said during his weekly media briefing on Thursday.

Jaiswal added that India was very certain that the visit would give a further boost to India-US bilateral ties .

"And with America, with the United States, of course, our relationship is such that we are doing anything that is part of human endeavour... forms part of our bilateral engagement. So, all these issues, bilateral issues will be discussed. And we are very positive that the visit will give a further boost to our bilateral ties," an ANI report quoted him as saying.

In India, Vance will visit New Delhi, Jaipur, and Agra , and participate in engagements at cultural sites along with his family. The US Vice President will also hold meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi .

(With inputs from agencies)