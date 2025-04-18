WAVES 2025: ‘Create In India’ Challenge Sees 1 Lakh Registrations From Over 60 Nations

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 18 (IANS) The Create in India Challenge (CIC) Season 1, launched under the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES 2025), has received nearly 1 lakh registrations, including over 1,100 international participants, the government said on Friday.

The challenge attracted entries from over 60 countries, reflecting the global appeal and reach of this pioneering initiative.

From this exceptional pool of talent, 750 finalists will be given the opportunity to showcase their creative skills and outcomes at Creatosphere, a specially curated platform featuring innovation across animation, comics, AI, XR, gaming, music, and more, as part of WAVES 2025.

The winners of these challenges will be conferred the prestigious 'WAVES Creator Awards' in a ceremony on Day 2 of the event, scheduled at the Jio World Centre, Mumbai, from May 1-4, according to a statement by Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The 'Creatosphere' at WAVES will witness remarkable global participation, with 43 international finalists showcasing their talents, adding a truly international dimension to this celebration of creativity.

These finalists represent over 20 countries, including Argentina, Nepal, Germany, Bermuda (BOT), the United States, Greece, Indonesia, the United Kingdom, Canada, Italy, Laos, Thailand, Tajikistan, Egypt, Sri Lanka, Russia, Maldives, Malaysia, and Japan.

Notably, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Tajikistan each contributes 6 finalists, followed by 5 each from Indonesia and Maldives, and 4 from Mauritius.

The United States is represented by 2 finalists, while Russia, Canada, Argentina, Laos, Malaysia, Bermuda, Egypt, Thailand, and the United Kingdom each have 1 finalist.

In India, the challenges saw enthusiastic participation from across all 28 states and 8 Union Territories, underscoring the truly national footprint of the initiative.

The 'Create in India Challenges' are overwhelmingly driven by young creators predominantly in their 20s, reflecting a vibrant ecosystem of college students, early-career professionals, and teen innovators. With the youngest finalist just 12 years old and the oldest at 66, the initiative showcases a truly inclusive creative platform that transcends age.