Hard Work Leads To Success, Says Para Taekwando Player Ali Sajad

KABUL (Pajhwok): National Para Taekwando Player Ali Sajad, who has participated in various international competitions in four countries and has won various medals from these competitions, says that disability is not a deprivation and anyone who has the will and make effort in any field will definitely succeed.

Ali Sjad Hamraz is 25 years old, has been doing sports for 15 years and does not consider disability to be an obstacle to his success.

“Due to the efforts of my family, I have not felt any shortage or hardship until now, I tried to be happy and thanked All for my condition and make every effort with one hand,” he said.

Ali Sajjad, who was born into a sports-loving family, said that his father was very interested in sports and encouraged his children to play sports since childhood.

He joined the National Paralympic Committee in 2011 and was promoting football, but due to his interest in taekwondo, he entered para-taekwondo in 2016.

Ali Sajjad has so far traveled abroad to Lebanon, Jordan, Indonesia, and Iran and participated in international competitions

He last participated in the 2022 Asian Championships held in Jakarta, Indonesia, representing Afghanistan among 43 countries and won the bronze medal.

He, who holds a black belt in taekwondo, also said that he has participated in various domestic competitions and won gold medals.

Although he lost his father two weeks ago, Ali Sajjad says that he has begun serious preparations and training to participate in the Asian Championships, which are scheduled to be held in Japan next year, and is trying to be the first person to win the championship medal in these competitions.

In a message to young people with disabilities, he said:“Never despair, disability is not a deprivation; work hard for the sake of your own pride and the people's and to gain honor for the country. Anyone who has the will and effort in any field will definitely succeed.”

Noting that athletes show the pride and honor of Afghanistan to the world, Ali Sajjad called on the people to encourage all athletes in whatever field they work.

He also called on the government and the private sector to provide more support to athletes so that they can achieve more honors for the country.

Para Taekwondo is a sport based on Taekwondo and designed specifically for athletes with disabilities.

