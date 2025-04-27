You Asked: How Do I Deep Clean An Air Fryer?

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Washington Post

How does one deep clean an air fryer? I'm talking about the air vents, etc. There doesn't seem to be any easy method.

This is a question we received in one of our live weekly chats, where we help you level up your skills in the kitchen.

The first step to easier air fryer deep cleaning starts with regular cleaning after each use. (Yes, I have been known to reheat leftovers and put the appliance away for another day without a wash, but do as I say, not as I do.)

Always start by unplugging the air fryer and letting it cool down. Then take out the removable parts of the appliance, such as the basket and/or cooking tray, and wash them with dish soap and water. If they are particularly messy, you can let them soak to help loosen stuck-on food and grime.

(For nonstick parts, remember not to use abrasive materials and cleaners that can damage the coating. And check to see if your parts are dishwasher safe before cleaning that way.)



Some home cooks like to use liners for their air fryer for easier cleanup. However, depending on their construction, they can block air flow - which is the whole point of the countertop appliance - leading to uneven results, longer cook times and less crisp (or even soggy) food. And liners thatallow for better air flow seem to make a negligible difference in the amount of mess they prevent while creating more waste if they're disposable. For these reasons, I don't use them, but you are welcome to do so if you enjoy the results they provide.

The areas of my own air fryer that I have mostly neglected include the chamber of the appliance and the heating coil. To clean these, use a damp cloth and mild dish soap to wipe away any grease or debris. If, like me, you have ignored these spots and there is more baked on gunk to remove, apply a mix of baking soda and vinegar on the more stubborn stains and let it sit for a few minutes before wiping off with a damp cloth or sponge. Anytime you're cleaning your air fryer, hand or air dry it before the next use.

Researching for this article inspired me to finally clean the chamber of my own air fryer. Things were going smoothly until I looked at the roof of the chamber, trapped above the heating element. It's nearly impossible to reach with a towel, sponge or even toothbrush. At one point, I attempted to clean it with a bit of paper towel wrapped around a toothpick, which only somewhat did the trick.

After some more searching, I found a recommendation from one manufacturer to use a flexible bottle brush, which seems like it should get the job done, but I didn't own one to test it myself. Even still, I imagine it would still be fairly difficult to keep that part of the chamber pristine without being able to remove the heating element, which you should not do.

Which brings us to the reader's question about vents. The inside of the vent is also inaccessible on the air fryer that I own (the Instant Pot Vortex Plus 6 Quart Air Fryer). Unfortunately, this means that there are some areas that you will never be able to get as clean as you might like.

Since there is so much variation in air fryers, it's best to start with your appliance manual for exact cleaning instructions. For example, some models come with air filters that need to be replaced every so often, and others have a steam cleaning function that should speed things along.

Lastly, don't forget to also wipe the outside of the machine itself and the power cord with a damp cloth to remove any residue that builds up over time.