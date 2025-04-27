Reyada Launches Oral And Maxillofacial Department To Elevate Dental Wing

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Reyada Medical Centre has unveiled its new Oral and Maxillofacial Department, marking a significant advancement in the expansion of its dental services. This new initiative is part of the centre's mission to transform its dental wing into a state-of-the-art facility.

The newly launched Oral & Maxillofacial department will be led by renowned expert Dr. Samer Aziz Aljanzir, who brings over 20 years of experience in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery and Implantology. This department will offer a comprehensive range of services including general dental procedures, smile makeovers, dental implants, treatment of maxillary complex and mandibular problems, soft tissue injury care, impaction management, vestibuloplasty and more.

Managing Director of Reyada Medical Centre, Jamsheer Hamza commented on the launch, stating,“At Reyada, our mission has always been to provide compassionate and quality healthcare. The addition of the Oral and Maxillofacial Department is a reflection of our ongoing dedication to excellence and innovation in patient care.”

Executive Director of Reyada Medical Centre, Dr. Abdul Kalam added,“We are proud to welcome Dr. Samer to lead this new department. His expertise and dedication align perfectly with our vision of offering advanced, patient-centered services across all specialities.”

Reyada's dental department already includes a diverse team of Orthodontists, Endodontists, and General Dentists, providing a wide range of services and operating 7 days a week. This strategic expansion underlines Reyada's commitment to delivering advanced and comprehensive oral healthcare to the community.

Reyada Medical Centre, a JCI-accredited multi-speciality healthcare facility, located on C- Ring road, Doha, Qatar, stands as a beacon of excellence in medical care with 15+ specialties and a dedicated team of 25+ expert doctors. The centre offers an extensive range of services, including Radiology, Laboratory, Pharmacy, Optical, Physiotherapy, and more, all designed to provide patients with comprehensive, affordable and quality care.

