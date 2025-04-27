Fire On Dubai Harbour Yacht Brought Under Control

A fire broke out on a yacht in the Dubai Harbour area on Sunday morning, the Dubai Civil Defence revealed in a statement to Khaleej Times. The authority described the fire as“moderate” and stated that it was a complete yacht fire.

Authorities received the incident report at 8.24am. Firefighters responded quickly and arrived at the scene four minutes after the incident was reported.

Civil Defence personnel from the Dubai Harbour Fire Station began evacuation and firefighting operations shortly thereafter.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The blaze was brought under control within two hours, and the cooling phase began at 10.13am. No casualties were reported.

The authority did not disclose the cause of the fire.