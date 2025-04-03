403
Kuwait Ambassador Presents Credentials To King Charles III
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Nusaibia bin Sheiba
LONDON, April 3 (KUNA) -- Bader Al-Munaikh presented to King Charles III, of the United Kingdom and other Commonwealth realms, his credentials as residing Ambassador of the State of Kuwait to the United Kingdom.
During a ceremony, hosted at Buckingham Palace on Thursday, Ambassador Al-Munaikh conveyed to King Charles III the best regards of His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, wishing him everlasting wellbeing and the bilateral ties more growth.
Speaking to KUNA following the ceremony, he said King Charles III, in return, asked him to convey his best wishes to His Highness the Amir.
Recalling His Highness the Amir's visit to Scotland in 2024 and his own visits to Kuwait, King Charles III wished Ambassador Al-Munaikh success in his mission to strengthen the friendly relations between both countries.
His Highness the Amir visited the UK four times in his former capacity as crown prince before his first visit as Amir to King Charles III home in Scotland in January 2024 under a royal invitation, the Kuwaiti diplomat noted.
On her part, Victoria Busby, Director of Protocol and Vice-Marshal of the Diplomatic Corps at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, said the UK and Kuwait enjoy deep-rooted friendly relations that kept growing in the course of time.
Ambassador Al-Munaikh assumes his responsibilities at a time when both countries are marking the 120th anniversary of their relationship, she said.
Commending the growing defense cooperation, Busby noted that Kuwait hosted the joint Desert Warrior 8 drills in last February.
The two countries inked a memorandum of understanding on joint investment in 2023 in synchronization with the celebrations marking the 70th anniversary of Kuwait Investment Office in London, she went on.
The ceremony gathered dozens of senior officials and diplomats, including Dean of Diplomatic Corps in the UK and Ambassador of Honduras Ivan Romero-Martinez as well as the diplomatic staff of Kuwait Embassy. (end)
