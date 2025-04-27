Al Rayyan Beat Al Wakrah To Continue Winning Run At Amir Cup

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Chinthana Wasala | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Rayyan kept their Amir Cup Basketball Championship title run on track with another win in Group B, defeating Al Wakrah 93-79 at Al Gharafa Sports Club Hall yesterday.

Al Rayyan raced to a 26-16 lead in the first quarter and followed up with a 27-15 second quarter to gain a comfortable 53-31 lead into the interval.

Al Wakrah rallied after the break, winning the third period 22-17 and the fourth 25-23, but the early damage proved too much as Al Rayyan raced to their second win of the tournament.

The star of the day for Al Rayyan was Demarqus D'Angelo Bost who fired a brilliant triple-double, scoring 15 points, 10 rebounds and 14 assists.

Tyler James Lee Harris powered Al Rayyan with 27 points and eight rebounds, while Justin Jamel Wright-Foreman finished with 23 points and six boards. Shooting guard Abdulla Yassin Mousa scored 13 points to lift the team's score.

For Al Wakrah, Sindou Ismael Diallo matched Harris' score with 27 points while making five rebounds. Omar Saad added 17 points and made four boards and four assists while Aaron Randolph Mitchell scored 16 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists.

While Al Rayyan are on the verge of securing a semi-finals berth after topping Group B with four points, Al Wakrah are second with three points.

Earlier, in the same group, Al Shamal secured a crucial 69-62 win over Al Khor.

Leading the way for Al Shamal was Emmanuel Ezenwa who recorded a double-double with 21 points and 12 rebounds, while Jeffery Newberry II also scored 21 points, while adding seven rebounds and three assists.

Christian Casas also impressed with five points, nine rebounds and seven assists, while Faris Avdic made 13 points and nine rebounds to help Al Shamal collect their first win of the tournament.

For Al Khor, Shawki Abdelhamid posted a game-high 23 points along with five rebounds and three assists. Christos Bratsiakos added 17 points and six rebounds, while Youssef A Y Yagoub made a double-double of 10 points and 10 assists.