Russia Praises North Korea for Role in Kursk
(MENAFN) Valery Gerasimov, the Chief of the Russian General Staff, has acknowledged the significant contribution made by North Korean soldiers in aiding the liberation of Kursk Region from Ukrainian forces.
He emphasized their “resilience and heroism” during the operation, which Moscow has described as a notable achievement in its ongoing campaign against Ukrainian forces.
Gerasimov made these remarks in a report to Russian Leader Vladimir Putin on Saturday, highlighting the close collaboration between the Russian and North Korean military.
Gerasimov stated that the military personnel from the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), working hand in hand with Russian forces in Kursk Region, displayed remarkable endurance and courage throughout the operation.
The region has now been fully liberated from Ukrainian forces, as announced by Putin.
The Ukrainian military had suffered over 76,000 casualties, including both deaths and injuries, during their attempted invasion of Kursk, which began in August of the previous year, based on Gerasimov.
Currently, Russian forces are engaged in operations to identify any remaining Ukrainian troops hiding in the recently liberated territories.
The Russian military is also focusing on securing the adjacent Ukrainian Sumy Region, where they have gained control of four settlements and over 90 square kilometers of land.
Additionally, 19 settlements within the Kursk Region have been successfully cleared of mines, as reported by the chief of the General Staff.
