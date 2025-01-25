Zelensky, Sandu Discuss Regional Situation, Energy Issues

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Moldovan President Maia Sandu held discussions in Kyiv, focusing on the regional situation and challenges.

Zelensky announced this on , Ukrinform reports.

"I am delighted to welcome Maia Sandu, a true friend of Ukraine, to Kyiv today. We had an in-depth dialogue about the situation in our region," Zelensky said.

Moldovan President arrives for Kyiv visit

He emphasized the importance of cooperation in addressing shared challenges. "Our neighbors are facing a serious and unstable situation, and only through joint efforts can we resolve it. This includes the energy sector and many social issues that are being used by our mutual enemy against the interests of not just Moldova, but our entire region. A crisis-free Moldova is, among other things, our security," he added.

Zelensky underscored the need for collaboration, saying, "We must work together, support each other and find joint solutions that can help people."

On December 28, 2024, Russia's Gazprom announced it would cease supplying gas to Moldova, citing alleged debts by Moldovagaz. Gazprom claims the debt stands at $709 million, while Chisinau recognizes only $8.6 million, with the remainder attributed to gas consumed by Transnistria.

In response, Moldova declared an emergency in its energy sector on December 16. By January 2025, Moldova began sourcing most of its electricity from Romania, with 30% provided by local CHP plants.

The situation in Transnistria is particularly dire. Following the cessation of gas supplies on January 1, central heating was turned off in cities, leaving gas available only for cooking. Authorities estimate gas reserves will last for 20 days. The State District Power Plant switched to coal-fired electricity generation on January 1, while rolling blackouts began on January 3.

Industrial operations in Transnistria have also been affected, with the Moldovan Metallurgical Plant ceasing work and a Ribnita bread factory, producing two tonnes of bread daily, halting operations on January 4.