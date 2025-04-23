HONOR Announces The Opening Of Its New Premium HONOR Experience Store In The Kingdom

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) This latest store opening will provide a premium, first-class customer experience in line with HONOR'S vision for exceptional service and product support.

HONOR, a global leading AI device ecosystem company announced the grand opening of its latest and sixth HONOR Experience Store in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, located in the prestigious Solitaire Mall, Riyadh. This new store marks another major milestone in HONOR's commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology and premium services directly to its customers across the region.

Designed to reflect the tone of ultimate luxury and sophistication that Solitaire Mall is known for, the HONOR Solitaire Mall Experience Store will showcase the brand's flagship lineup, including the Magic Series, N Series, and X Series – featuring premium devices such as the AI-powered HONOR Magic7 Pro, the HONOR Magic V3 foldable, the ultra-durable HONOR X9c, and the new HONOR Pad V9 tablet. Customers can also benefit from a full suite of services including device repairs, system upgrades, and expert advice from dedicated HONOR staff.

The HONOR Solitaire Mall Experience Store grand event details

Grand Opening Date: 24th April 2025

Time: 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM



Live performances

Exclusive door gifts for attendees (available in limited quantities) Exclusive 15% storewide discount between 24th and 30th of April 2025 , available only at the new Solitaire Mall store

Highlights:

“The launch of our sixth HONOR Experience Store in Saudi Arabia represents a significant chapter in our journey,” said Mr. Jerry, Country Manager of HONOR Device KSA.“Riyadh is a key market for us, and we're excited to offer a new destination that reflects our brand's premium essence while giving customers direct access to the latest HONOR innovations. This opening is not only a celebration of our growth but also a reaffirmation of our commitment to the Kingdom, as we continue to invest in long-term expansion and support the country's vision for a digital-friendly future.”

The launch of the new HONOR Experience Store at Solitaire Mall marks a new milestone in the brand's journey to bring advanced technology and elevated experiences to more customers across Saudi Arabia. HONOR remains committed to expanding its presence, fostering innovation, and supporting the Kingdom's aspirations for a dynamic and connected digital future.

Make sure to visit the new HONOR Experience Store to experience the latest in AI-powered technology, exclusive launch offers, and much more. Join the opening event and be part of the excitement!

About HONOR :

HONOR is a global leading AI device ecosystem company. It is committed to revolutionizing human-to-device interactions to bridge the AI ecosystem with all consumers in the agentic AI era and beyond. The company endeavors to open industrial boundaries through open, seamless collaboration to co-create a value-sharing ecosystem with industry partners. With an innovative product portfolio spanning AI phones, PCs, tablets, wearables and more, HONOR aims to empower every human, enabling everyone to embrace the new intelligent world.