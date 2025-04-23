403
HONOR Announces The Opening Of Its New Premium HONOR Experience Store In The Kingdom
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) This latest store opening will provide a premium, first-class customer experience in line with HONOR'S vision for exceptional service and product support.
HONOR, a global leading AI device ecosystem company announced the grand opening of its latest and sixth HONOR Experience Store in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, located in the prestigious Solitaire Mall, Riyadh. This new store marks another major milestone in HONOR's commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology and premium services directly to its customers across the region. Designed to reflect the tone of ultimate luxury and sophistication that Solitaire Mall is known for, the HONOR Solitaire Mall Experience Store will showcase the brand's flagship lineup, including the Magic Series, N Series, and X Series – featuring premium devices such as the AI-powered HONOR Magic7 Pro, the HONOR Magic V3 foldable, the ultra-durable HONOR X9c, and the new HONOR Pad V9 tablet. Customers can also benefit from a full suite of services including device repairs, system upgrades, and expert advice from dedicated HONOR staff. The HONOR Solitaire Mall Experience Store grand event details Grand Opening Date: 24th April 2025 Time: 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM Highlights:
Live performances
Exclusive door gifts for attendees (available in limited quantities)
Exclusive 15% storewide discount between 24th and 30th of April 2025 , available only at the new Solitaire Mall store
