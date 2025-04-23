Emirates Reprographic Rights Management Association Enhances Arab Cooperation To Protect Creators' Rights

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The Emirates Reprographic Rights Management Association (ERRA) is participating in the“Sharjah Guest of Honour” activities at the Rabat International Book and Publishing Fair (SIEL), which commenced on 17 April and will continue until 27 April. This participation aligns with ERRA's ongoing efforts to strengthen its regional and international presence and expand its influence in the field of reprographic rights and related rights protection. It also presents an opportunity to enhance the exchange of expertise between the UAE and Morocco in rights management, and to share successful experiences in legislation and best practices.

Through its participation in the exhibition, the association aims to raise awareness of the importance of fostering a reprographic rights culture, emphasise the need to protect the literary and creative rights of their owners, and highlight the UAE's national approaches in developing an intellectual property protection system. It also seeks to strengthen its strategic relations by building new partnerships and signing cooperation agreements with reprographic rights authorities in Morocco and the countries participating in the exhibition.

Commenting on this participation, Dr Mohammad Alkamali, Board Member of the Association said:“Our participation in the exhibition affirms our commitment to expanding cooperation with our brotherly nations in the Arab world and enhancing efforts to protect the intellectual rights of creators. We believe in the importance of integrating the roles of cultural and legal institutions to ensure an environment that stimulates innovation and protects the products of thought and creativity in light of the rapid developments in the creativity and intellectual property sector. We are keen to share the Emirati experience and benefit from the pioneering experiences offered by the Kingdom of Morocco in this field.”

The association's programme includes a dedicated exhibition booth to introduce its activities and initiatives within the“Sharjah Guest of Honour” pavilion. This will also include a distinguished dialogue session titled“Preserving Creators' Rights – The Emirati-Moroccan Experience,” bringing together experts from the UAE and Morocco to showcase the two countries' experiences in preserving reprographic rights and creative rights for authors.

The dialogue session addressed the role of policies, legislation, and institutions in protecting creators' rights, their contribution to developing the creative economy, and the challenges they face. It also reviewed best practices and discussed innovative solutions that would contribute to ensuring the sustainability of creative production and supporting a knowledge-based economy.

The session was attended by Mohammed bin Dekhain, President of the Emirates Reprographic Rights Management Association, Dr Mohammad Alkamali, a member of the association's board of directors, and Dalal El Mhamdi El Alawi, Director of the Moroccan Office of Reprographic Right and Related Rights. This participation reflects the association's commitment to promoting regional dialogue and exchanging expertise with brotherly nations, contributing to the development of an integrated legislative and institutional environment that supports creators and preserves their rights in the Arab world.