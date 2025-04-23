Al-Futtaim Toyota And Memac Ogilvy Dubai Capture Grand Prix At Prestigious Dubai Lynx Festival



The innovative Journey into Herstory campaign transformed UAE streets into narratives of empowered Emirati women Al-Futtaim Toyota and Memac Ogilvy Dubai have been awarded the Grand Prix in the Audio and Radio category at Dubai Lynx 2025 for the campaign

The groundbreaking“Journey into Herstory” campaign transformed everyday commutes into cultural experiences by honoring influential Emirati women who have streets named after them in the UAE. The campaign ingeniously converted Toyota vehicles into storytelling platforms.

The multi-faceted campaign featured geo-targeted audio narratives activated when Toyota drivers approached streets named after prominent Emirati women, through Yango Maps. This was accompanied by strategic radio traffic announcements and social media content that deepened the cultural narrative.

Specifically designed to commemorate Emirati Women's Day, the campaign demonstrates how automotive brands can transcend traditional marketing to create culturally significant experiences.

Katib Belkhodja, Marketing Director at Al-Futtaim Toyota & Lexus said:“This recognition celebrates the fusion of technology and cultural storytelling to elevate the voices of Emirati women. Turning Toyota vehicles into mobile storytellers, Journey into Herstory created meaningful connections with drivers while celebrating our cultural heritage.”

