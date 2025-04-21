CM Omar On Waqf Issue: 'Don't Politicize Judicial Challenge'

“Everyone (institution) has a role. The Supreme Court has been given the powers to review decisions taken by the Centre or state government. Did we not go to the SC in Article 370 case? This is not the first time that the apex court has been moved (in the Waqf case). Was not Indira Gandhi's decision to impose the Emergency challenged in the court?“If today someone is going to the SC, it should not be given a political hue. The court has its own jurisdiction and the legislature has its own jurisdiction,” Abdullah told reporters here.

He was responding to questions on the criticism from some quarters over the apex court hearing petitions challenging the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

The chief minister said while there was some discussion on the Waqf Amendment Act in the Legislative assembly, the National Conference moved to the Supreme Court and got some relief.

“Where is the negative impact? At least, the SC has directed the Centre to move back two steps. Non-Muslims' interference in Waqf has been stayed while self-declared Waqf has not been stopped. Let the SC do its work, we will wait for its verdict,” he added.

“The Waqf issue has been taken to the SC by parties, not the government. The NC has taken. If the BJP has said something about their MP, what is the need to comment on it?” he said, when asked about the controversial remarks made by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey about the Supreme Court.

On the conditions in the Ramban district which has been hit by flash floods and landslides, Abdullah said the situation in some areas of the district was“really very bad, especially around the highway”.

“Yesterday, I had sent the Deputy CM on the spot. The local MLAs from Banihal and Ramban are also there on the ground. Efforts are being made for the early restoration of the highway.

“We are in the process of providing relief to the families who have lost their homes. We are talking to the Centre for deployment of NDRF. We will also tap the PM's relief fund and other relief funds so that the losses suffered by people can be compensated,” he said.

The chief minister said while the Jammu-Srinagar highway has been closed due to landslides at Ramban, the traffic was moving on the Mughal Road, which connects the Valley to the Jammu region via Poonch-Rajouri region.

Abdullah sought to assure the residents of Kashmir that there was no dearth of essentials in the Valley.

“I want to assure the people that there is no shortage of essentials in the Valley and there is no need to resort to hoarding. Clear directions have been given to the officers to take strict action wherever there is any unreasonable price hike or black marketeering going on.

“They should involve the police in market checking and make arrests, if need be,” he added.

