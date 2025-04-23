ADNOC Distribution And Noon Enter Strategic Partnership To Redefine Quick-Commerce Convenience And Speed



Partnership to offer UAE customers faster, more efficient ways to order online, creating new shopping experiences that prioritize seamlessness and convenience

Will create new revenue streams by expanding the reach of both ADNOC Oasis and noon Minutes, bringing 15-minute delivery pledge to more customers than ever before

New noon Minutes fulfilment hubs to be placed within ADNOC Distribution service stations – the UAE's largest network of retail locations ADNOC Oasis products ordered through the ADNOC Distribution App will be delivered by noon riders, bringing the UAE's most popular convenience store brand to customers with the most advanced quick-commerce logistics in the Middle East

Abu Dhabi, UAE: ADNOC Distribution (ISIN: AEA006101017) (Symbol: ADNOCDIST), the UAE's largest fuel and convenience retailer, today announced that it is entering into a strategic partnership with noon, the Middle East's leading digital ecosystem, through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). As part of this initiative, ADNOC Distribution and noon will explore opportunities to enhance last-mile delivery through AI-powered logistics collaboration.

The collaboration was formalized at a ceremony held at ADNOC Distribution's flagship Corniche service station in Abu Dhabi, in the presence of H.E. Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNOC and Chairman of ADNOC Distribution, and H.E. Mohamed Alabbar, Founder of noon.

The partnership brings together ADNOC Distribution's physical retail strength with noon's AI-enabled logistics platform, which allows noon to optimize delivery operations through smarter inventory management, personalized recommendations and real-time route planning.

Eng. Bader Saeed Al Lamki, CEO of ADNOC Distribution, said:“This partnership marks a new chapter in ADNOC Distribution's transformation. By combining our nationwide retail network with noon's advanced digital and logistics capabilities, we are accelerating our journey to turn service stations into smart convenience hubs-powered by technology and focused on delivering real value to our customers and shareholders.”

Through this collaboration, new noon Minutes distribution centers will be placed at ADNOC Distribution service stations, reducing delivery times and expanding the reach of last-mile fulfilment across the UAE. For the first time, ADNOC Oasis products ordered via the ADNOC Distribution app will be delivered by noon riders, enhancing convenience and providing seamless digital-to-doorstep service to ADNOC customers.

This collaboration will also enable targeted recommendations through the ADNOC Rewards program, demonstrating ADNOC Distribution's commitment to creating hyper-personalized experiences for its customers.

Faraz Khalid, CEO of noon, said:“Our collaboration with ADNOC Distribution is a major step forward in how we redefine convenience for customers in the UAE. By integrating our digital platforms with ADNOC Distribution's unmatched infrastructure, we will continue to deliver unmatched speed, selection and reliability to our customers across the UAE. With ADNOC Distribution as a key strategic partner, noon is stronger and even better positioned to serve our customers.”

The event included a leadership walkthrough of key initiatives showcasing ADNOC Distribution's evolution into a tech-enabled retail leader, including automated EV Plug + Charge, seamless Fill & Go fueling and Click & Collect in-app ordering for ADNOC Oasis products.

With 551 service stations and 373 ADNOC Oasis convenience stores across all seven emirates, ADNOC Distribution operates the most extensive mobility retail network in the UAE. The company offers a range of mobility and non-fuel services, including EV charging, car washes, and lube change, positioning it as a leader in the country's mobility retail and convenience space

noon Minutes is redefining quick commerce in the region, with millions of ultra-fast deliveries across the UAE and KSA in under 15 minutes. From groceries to gadgets, it's become the go-to for everyday essentials. This new partnership with ADNOC Distribution will help bring that speed and convenience to even more people across the UAE.

The collaboration underscores ADNOC Distribution's broader strategy to expand non-fuel retail, grow digital channels, and enhance operational efficiency through the deployment of AI and digital projects across its business.

About ADNOC Distribution:

ADNOC Distribution is a leading mobility retailer in UAE. The Company has been providing energy for customers' journeys since 1973. Since this time, the Company has continuously been at the forefront of providing the best in customer service. Today, ADNOC Distribution enables, enhances, and energizes every customer journey thanks to digitally enabled, innovative customer experiences and high-quality non-fuel retail products. The Company operates service stations in all seven emirates in its home country, plus Saudi Arabia and Egypt, and sells lubricants in 46 countries across the world via distributors. Now in its 51st year, ADNOC Distribution has 896 service stations, 551 in the UAE, 70 in Saudi Arabia (in addition, 30 stations have been contracted and under development), and 245 in Egypt. As a non-fuel retail leader in the UAE, it operates 373 ADNOC Oasis convenience stores, 35 vehicle inspection centers, and other leading services spanning car wash, lube change, and EV charging. The Company is also the leading marketer and distributor of fuels to commercial, industrial, and government customers throughout the UAE. All figures as of 31 December 2024. ADNOC Distribution aims to be the global mobility retailer of choice, enabler of sustainable mobility, and provider of exceptional customer experiences.

About noon:

noon was founded with the objective of fostering an ecosystem of regionally based digital companies in order to secure the region's digital landscape's future. noon's mission is to provide customers and companies in the Middle East region with outstanding value and support. On December 12th, 2017, noon launched its consumer platform in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. noon debuted in Egypt in February 2019 and has since evolved to become the largest online shopping destination in the Middle East. Primarily a digital e-commerce platform powered by in-house technological talent, noon has swiftly developed strong native capabilities throughout its marketplace, fulfillment, logistics, and payment systems.