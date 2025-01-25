Trump says Zelensky is ‘no angel’

(MENAFN) US President Donald has suggested that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky bears some responsibility for the ongoing conflict with Russia, asserting that Zelensky should have done more to prevent the war. In a Fox News interview with Sean Hannity, Trump stated that Zelensky "is no angel" and that he should not have allowed the war to start, despite the significant challenges posed by Russia’s larger military.



Trump reiterated his belief in the necessity of a solution to the conflict, which is approaching its fourth year. He also criticized the unconditional military and financial support provided to Ukraine by the US under President Joe Biden. In the same interview, Trump condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin's actions, warning that additional sanctions could be imposed if a settlement is not reached quickly. Trump also emphasized his willingness to negotiate a fair deal between Russia and Ukraine, though he provided no specific details on potential terms for peace.



