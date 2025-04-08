Khamasini Weather System Brings Heat Spike Tuesday, Cooler Conditions Ahead

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 8 (Petra) -- A Khamasini low-pressure system is affecting Jordan on Tuesday, bringing a noticeable rise in temperatures across the Kingdom and dry, dusty conditions to most regions, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department.Temperatures are expected to range 8 to 10 degrees Celsius above their seasonal averages. The weather will be generally dry and dusty, with warm conditions prevailing in most areas and hotter temperatures recorded in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.Mid- and high-altitude clouds are forecast to appear throughout the day, with a slight chance of scattered light rain. Winds will be moderate southwesterlies, occasionally becoming active, particularly in desert regions.The Meteorological Department has issued warnings about reduced horizontal visibility due to dust, especially on external roads where visibility may drop to near zero in some locations.Starting Wednesday, a significant drop in temperatures is expected. The weather will remain dusty and moderate in most regions. Dust concentrations will gradually decrease in the northern and central areas, while persisting in the east and south.Conditions will be relatively cold in most regions and mild in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Clouds at various altitudes are expected throughout the day, with a chance of light showers in northern and central parts of the Kingdom during the late evening hours. Winds will shift to active southwesterlies, with occasional gusts reaching up to 60 km/h in some areas, before turning moderate northwesterly later in the day.Another notable temperature drop is forecast for Thursday, with highs expected to fall 3 to 5 degrees Celsius below the seasonal average. The weather will be partly cloudy and cool in most areas, and moderate in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Scattered light rain is possible in parts of western Jordan. Winds will be active northwesterlies, stirring up dust, particularly in desert regions.By Friday, the weather is expected to stabilize slightly, with cool conditions continuing in most parts of the country. Moderate temperatures are anticipated in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Low-altitude clouds will remain present, and there is a slight chance of light rain in the far north. Winds will be moderate northwesterlies, occasionally becoming active.Tuesday's temperatures are forecast to peak at 32 C in East Amman and 30 C in West Amman, with lows of 21 C and 19 C respectively. In the northern highlands, temperatures will range between 26 C and 18 C, while the Sharah highlands are expected to see highs of 28 C and lows of 17 C.Desert regions will experience hotter conditions, reaching 35 C during the day and dropping to 18 C at night. In the plains, temperatures will match those of East Amman. The northern Jordan Valley will see highs of 36 C and lows of 23 C, while the southern Jordan Valley and Gulf of Aqaba will record the highest temperatures at 38 C during the day and 25 C at night.The Dead Sea area will also be hot, with temperatures ranging from 36 C to 24 C.