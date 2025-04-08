30 Or 300 Minutes, Rahul’S Speech Won’T Have Any Impact In Bihar: Upendra Kushwaha

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 8 (IANS) The Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) National President Upendra Kushwaha on Tuesday scoffed at Congress' assertions on Rahul Gandhi's visit to Bihar and its impact on Assembly elections and remarked that the entire exercise will prove to be futile, adding that former Congress president's 30-minute speech won't make any difference in the state.

"Congress Party makes statements only to attract people towards them during elections. Rahul Gandhi is doing the same. For many years after Independence, their government was in power. Look at the state of Bihar that they left behind. Later, they formed an alliance and created havoc. Everyone knows what they did," Kushwaha said.

He further added, "Now, they are making statements to deceive people and distract them. But nothing will happen in Bihar because of their efforts. No 'grand alliance' will work here. That is their destiny, their internal nature."

Kushwaha further mentioned that whether Rahul Gandhi speaks for 30 minutes or 300 minutes, it won't make any difference in Bihar.

"He knows this well, which is why he's in a rush to speak in his 30-minute address."

Rahul Gandhi visited Bihar a day ago and participated in the 'Palayan Roko, Naukri Do (Stop Migration, Provide Jobs)' Yatra in Begusarai, along with fellow Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar.

Earlier, the Leader of Opposition also attended a 'Save the Constitution' meeting in Patna, marking his third such event in the past three months. During his speech, Gandhi emphasized that the Congress party had learned from its past mistakes.

"Our Bihar unit has been instructed to give at least two-thirds representation to people from OBC, EBC, and Dalit communities," he had told the gathering.

Gandhi had also reiterated demand for the removal of the 50 per cent cap on reservation in India.