US President Announces Direct Talks With Iran, Tehran Comments


2025-04-08 04:01:35
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) US President Donald Trump announced that the United States and Iran have begun direct talks regarding its nuclear program.
"Were having direct talks with Iran, and theyve started. Itll go on Saturday. We have a very big meeting, and well see what can happen. And I think everybody agrees that doing a deal would be preferable," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.
Trump expressed his preference for reaching an agreement on Iran's nuclear program rather than resorting to military confrontation, according to what was broadcast on Alhurra channel's website.
Commenting on these statements, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that indirect negotiations between Tehran and Washington will begin next Saturday in the Sultanate of Oman.
He underlined that this is an opportunity and a test as well, with the ball now in the US' court.

